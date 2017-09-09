Lightning Strikes Hurricane Hunter Plane with News 5 Aboard

BILOXI, Mississippi (WKRG) – News 5’s J.B. Biunno and Cameron Edgeworth traveled with the Hurricane Hunters into Hurricane Irma Saturday morning when a lightning strike hit the plane.

While they were in the air the plane was struck. Pilots believe it happened sometime shortly after takeoff from Keesler Air Force Base.

The lightning strike was believed to be minor and hit the front end of the modified C130 aircraft leaving some damage. The aircraft will be grounded for some time to be fixed for the damage, but it is unknown for how long.

On the trip to Irma they received the breaking information that Irma downgraded to a category 3 Hurricane.

