Dragon Boat Festival takes place in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Competitors battled it out in Kingsport Saturday during the 12th Annual Mountain States Dragon Boat festival.

The event took place at Warrior’s Path State Park in Kingsport.

Community, non-profit, and business teams competed for the top spot.

There was also plenty for the kids and pets to do as well. Such as a kids exercise area, cornhole tournament, and silly string station.

Corporate Director of Signature Events, Marsha Hammond said this year’s event benefits the “Circle of Hope”.

“We are raising money this year for local cancer patients through Mountain States Foundation and all the money raised today will stay in the local area and help our friends and neighbors,” Hammond said.

This year’s event is presented by Subway.

If you couldn’t make it to the event, you can still help by donating a dollar at Subway restaurants now through September 15.

In return, you’ll receive a one-dollar coupon to use on your next visit.

