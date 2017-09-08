#WJHLTDFN: Week 4 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 4 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Greeneville Science Hill
Union Co. Claiborne
Happy Valley Unicoi Co.
North Greene Cosby
Chuckey-Doak Sullivan North
Oak Ridge Farragut
Sullivan South Gate City
Hampton Gatlinburg-Pittman
Daniel Boone Elizabethton
West Greene South Greene
Sullivan East Volunteer
Campbell Co. Morristown East
Midway Unaka
Knox Central Hardin Valley
Dobyns-Bennett Sevier Co.
Scott Grainger
David Crockett Knox Gibbs
Hancock Co. Rye Cove, Va.
Seymour Cherokee
Avery Co., NC Cloudland
Thomas Jefferson Aca. Trinity Academy

VIRGINIA:

Tennessee High Virginia High
Union Letcher Central
Pulaski Co. Abingdon
JI Burton Lee High
Holston John Battle
Twin Springs Chilhowie
Thomas Walker Castlewood
Marion George Wythe
Patrick Henry Eastside
Northwood Bland Co.
Ridgeview Wise Central
Grayson Co. Rural Retreat
Honaker Twin Valley
Pike Co., Central KY Hurley
Lebanon Grundy
Giles Graham
Tazewell River View, W.Va.

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

