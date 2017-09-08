WJHLTDFN: Week 4 high school football scores and highlights here!

TRI-CITIES, TN/VA (WJHL) – High school football is back in the Tri-Cities and your News Channel 11 sports team will be bringing you high school football scores each week from around the region. Text “11SCORES” to 36729 to receive scores of high schools.

Scores for Week 4 will be continuously updated in the list below:

TENNESSEE:

Greeneville Science Hill Union Co. Claiborne Happy Valley Unicoi Co. North Greene Cosby Chuckey-Doak Sullivan North Oak Ridge Farragut Sullivan South Gate City Hampton Gatlinburg-Pittman Daniel Boone Elizabethton West Greene South Greene Sullivan East Volunteer Campbell Co. Morristown East Midway Unaka Knox Central Hardin Valley Dobyns-Bennett Sevier Co. Scott Grainger David Crockett Knox Gibbs Hancock Co. Rye Cove, Va. Seymour Cherokee Avery Co., NC Cloudland Thomas Jefferson Aca. Trinity Academy

VIRGINIA:

Tennessee High Virginia High Union Letcher Central Pulaski Co. Abingdon JI Burton Lee High Holston John Battle Twin Springs Chilhowie Thomas Walker Castlewood Marion George Wythe Patrick Henry Eastside Northwood Bland Co. Ridgeview Wise Central Grayson Co. Rural Retreat Honaker Twin Valley Pike Co., Central KY Hurley Lebanon Grundy Giles Graham Tazewell River View, W.Va.

Follow game updates from our crews out in the field tonight by visiting #WJHLTDFN.

MOBILE USERS: Click here for scores!

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.