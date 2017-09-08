Washington County Sheriff’s Office introduces K9 team

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- The Washington County Sheriff’s Office welcomed new officers to the team Friday. Sheriff Ed Graybeal held a news conference Friday to introduce K-9 Nadee, K-9 Mafia, K-9 Rudi, K-9 Stocky and K-9 Mali. These K-9s specialize in explosive recognition and drug detection.

Deputy Kenneth Harless said his partner, Stocky, is ready for the job.

“Each month we do 16 hours of training, 8 hours of it all the guys get together and train,” Deputy Harless said. “We imprint the dogs on the odor, we do different scenario.”

