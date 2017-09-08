The walk to end Alzheimer’s is coming up soon in both Johnson City and Kingsport and participating in the walk is a great way to join in the fight to end this dread disease that affects 5 million Americans right now in the US. Meredith Sieber and Leah White are here to get us ready to walk to end Alzheimer’s.
Walk To End Alzheimer’s
