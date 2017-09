JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) — Washington County TN Dispatch tells News Channel 11 a crash involving six vehicles is blocking one lane of traffic on Interstate 26 East.

The crash happened near mile marker 24.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 6:24 p.m. and there were no serious injuries. Dispatchers told us officers are right now waiting on a tow truck to help clear the wreck.