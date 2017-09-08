Report: Eric Berry done for season with ruptured Achilles

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WATE) — He beat cancer to be a pro football player and now the “Vol For Life” and Kansas City star safety will face his newest challenge: a ruptured Achilles.

Kansas City Chiefs Coach Andy Reid confirmed fears to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that Berry, 28, is out for the season with a ruptured Achilles. He was injured in Thursday night’s 42-47 win over the New England Patriots.

#Chiefs coach Andy Reid confirms the fears: Star safety Eric Berry is done for the season with a ruptured Achilles. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 8, 2017

Berry was carted off with 4:56 minutes remaining in the game. He logged seven tackles, including four solo and one for a loss, before leaving with the injury.

The Pro Bowl safety is in the first season of a 6-year, $78 million contract. Last season, Berry tied his career high with four interceptions and returned two of them for touchdowns to tie for the NFL lead in that category. Off the field, he has been an inspiration to many of his teammates after he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma in November 2014, but returned to play by the start of the 2015 season.

He played for the University of Tennessee from 2007-2009.