COLUMBUS, OHIO (WCMH) — Police say they have the suspect in the reported active shooter at Columbus Scioto High School in custody.

At about 8:30am, Friday, police were called to the 2900 block of South High Street on the report of an active shooter.

ACTIVE SHOOTER AT SCHOOL:An active shooter has been reported at Scioto High School@S. High St. Please stay out of the area.#CPD — Columbus Ohio Police (@ColumbusPolice) September 8, 2017

According to police, there is no information on any injuries at this time.

DEVELOPING: There are reports of an active shooter at a high school in Columbus, Ohio https://t.co/IDSD83LQyy pic.twitter.com/TedtNCtuMC — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2017