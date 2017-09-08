People fleeing Hurricane Irma to Tri-Cities; fundraiser planned for relief efforts

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – Some of those seeking shelter from Hurricane Irma are now in the Tri-Cities.

The Salvation Army of Johnson City and the Salvation Army of Greater Kingsport are among those that will travel to Florida to help with relief efforts.

Others in the Model City have plans to help, too.

“It’s going to be like a big community pot luck,” said Weston Leonard.

Leonard helped organize a Hurricane Relief Fundraiser Community Meal. He’s hoping the Model City Event Center is filled with people and food Saturday.

“All we ask is that you come down here with your appetite and just leave a donation however much you want to do,” Leonard said.

Donations will help those impacted by hurricane Harvey and Irma.

“100 percent of the funds go to the actual hurricane relief,” he said. “I know we’re not going to raise a fraction of what they need, but every little bit helps.”

While Leonard is opening his heart to hurricane victims, Meadowview Resort is opening their doors.

“We actually have about 20 rooms right now that have evacuated toward our area,” said General Manager John Rothkopf.

Marriott’s Meadowview Resort is offering a hurricane rate on rooms and allowing pets to take shelter, too.

“Typically we do not allow pets. We have relaxed that policy during this storm, so we are going to have a $50 nonrefundable fee,” Rothkopf said.

He believes more people trying to get out of Irma’s path are on the way. “We’re planning for the hotel to be full,” Rothkopf said.

“If you say we have about 120 rooms left that are not sold out at this point, so if you figure 2 or 3 people per room, so it would be around 300 more people.”

The Hurricane Relief Fundraiser Community Meal is happening Saturday, September 9, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Model City Event Center on East Center Street in Kingsport.

