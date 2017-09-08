Houston Astros leaving the Appalachian Baseball League

Greeneville, TN (WJHL) — The Houston Astros announced Friday it is cutting ties with the Appalachian League and leaving Greeneville, Tennesseee.

In a statement posted on the team’s website, General Manager Jeff Luhnow said the Astros would leave the rookie level league in 2018.

In 2004, Greeneville, Tennessee won the Astros affiliate team. The team’s home field Pioneer Park at Tusculum College, a 2.500 seat facility funded by businessman, philanthropist, and Tusculum alumnus Scott Niswonger.

“We want to thank all of our fans and sponsors for their passion and loyalty over the last 13 years,” said David Lane, who served as general manager for the Greeneville Astros. “We especially want to thank Scott and Nikki Niswonger and Tusculum College for all of their support over the years. Thank you to everyone that made our time in Greeneville a fun adventure.”

“It really has been an honor for us to work with the Houston Astros organization,” said Steve Gehret, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Tusculum College. “It was a very good partnership from the day it began and remained that way for the duration of the relationship.”

