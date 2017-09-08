Hot Bike Tour brings thousands of bikers to Johnson City this weekend

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- Thousands of bikers are expected to head to Johnson City for the “Hot Bike Tour” this weekend. Johnson City was selected as the host city for this year’s event by Hot Bike Magazine. The event has plenty of vendors and live music.

Corey Eastman, director of consumer engagement at Hot Bike Magazine said this event allows bikers to express themselves.

“Hot bike is all about the hands on experience of motorcycling its personalizing it and really just putting some of your own personality into it,” Corey Eastman said.

Organizers with the convention and visitors bureau said the magazine picked Johnson City for this event because of the “Southern Dozen.” It’s a series of 12 motorcycle rides that all start and end in Johnson City.

