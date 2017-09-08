Florida family headed to Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of Irma

TIFTON, GA (WJHL) – As Hurricane Irma barrels towards the Florida coast, the Tri-Cities has become a safe haven for evacuees.

Some are headed to Bristol Motor Speedway. Friday, the track announced it would open its campgrounds for people leaving the hurricane’s path.

Heaven Hawkins and Marcus Morrison of Lakeland, Fl say they boarded up their home and hit the road this morning.

Morrison’s mother lives in Johnson City and set them up with an RV.

News Channel 11’s Justin Soto spoke with the couple over Skype from Tifton, Ga. They told us they even had to cancel their wedding because of the storm.

“It’s really been heart breaking having to give that up and having to board up our home and leave our home but you know ultimately weddings can be rescheduled, houses can be rebuilt our lives are what’s most important right now,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins and Morrison said the highways are crowded and gas stations are nearly out of gas. They still have 7 hours to go until they hit the Tri-Cities.

