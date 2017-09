BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) — Capt. Maynard Ratcliff with the Bristol, Virginia Police Department said a 73-year-old man reported missing has been found.

Earlier today, the Police Dept. requested help locating Richard Fisher, who they said left his home around noon today.

According to police, Fisher suffers from dementia.

Capt. Ratcliff told News Channel 11 this evening that Fisher had been safe in Big Stone Gap in Wythe County, Virginia.

