Braves offer free tickets to Hurricane Irma evacuees

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves are offering free tickets to fans from Florida, Georgia and South Carolina displaced by Hurricane Irma.

During the four-game series against the Miami Marlins which begins on Thursday night, the Braves will give a complimentary ticket to anyone showing a valid Florida ID.

The offer also is open to residents of Georgia and South Carolina counties under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Braves’ new SunTrust Park sits off Interstate 75, a popular choice for Floridians driving north through Georgia to escape the storm.

Braves president of business Derek Schiller says he hopes the offer “can help take their mind off the storm for a few hours.”

