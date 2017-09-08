BMS opens campgrounds to Irma evacuees

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Evacuees trying to escape the danger of Hurricane Irma may find refuge in Bristol at the world’s “fastest half-mile.”

Bristol Motor Speedway officials announced Friday morning that campgrounds surrounding the racetrack would are open to evacuees of Irma.

“With severe weather forecasted to directly affect numerous states throughout the Southeast in the coming days, Bristol Motor Speedway’s campgrounds are open to evacuees of Hurricane Irma,” a post on the BMS website reads. “Evacuees may call toll free 866.415.4158 for more information. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with those in the path of the hurricane.”

WJHL will continue to cover this and other Irma-related stories online and on air.

