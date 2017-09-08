American Red Cross opens Johnson City shelter for Irma evacuees

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Some hurricane evacuees are staying in Tri-Cities area hotels while some are getting help locally from the American Red Cross of Northeast Tennessee.

The Red Cross opened a Johnson City shelter Friday after getting calls from people in need. Red Cross officials say two people have already checked in and they’re expecting more throughout the weekend.

“We have hot meals, we have a place to sleep, we have comfort kits, so wipes, combs, a little bit of soap, a little bit of toothpaste, sort of to get people comfortable,” Clark Parker of the American Red Cross of Northeast TN said.

The Red Cross currently has 24 cots set up and they have room for more.

Parker says people must show ID such as a driver’s license or bill showing they live in an Irma impacted area.

You can call the local Red Cross at 4237654222, go to redcross.org, call 1-800 RED CROSS or text RED CROSS to 90999.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s