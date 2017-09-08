11 EMTs from northeast TN head to FL to aid in Irma relief

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Eleven EMTs from Northeast Tennessee are headed to Florida to aid in relief efforts associated with Hurricane Irma.

The state of Tennessee deployed multiple teams of health care, search and rescue professionals to help local, state and federal officials in Florida deal with the impact of Hurricane Irma.

The Tennessee Irma teams includes a total of 151 people – a 40-person nurse team, ambulance teams of 57 people, three urban search and rescue teams of 40 people, two health incident management teams with 10 personnel, and a four-member team of emergency management officials

“I am glad we could call upon Tennessee’s well-trained and dedicated emergency managers, first responders, and health professionals to help our Florida through what could be a devastating disaster,” said Director Patrick Sheehan of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA). “Effective emergency management is built on solid relationships, and our partnerships with local fire and emergency medical services agencies, and our state health officials, have made all the difference in putting together Tennessee’s Hurricane Irma response teams.”

The rescue teams include members from Northeast Tennessee (Region 1 – Upper East TN) including the following agencies (11 EMTs in all)

Greene County Emergency Medical Services – 1 ambulance and 2 people

Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services – 2 ambulances, a command vehicle, resources trailer and 5 people

Washington County and Johnson City Emergency Medical Services – 2 ambulance and 4 people

Irma is the second catastrophic hurricane to strike the continental U.S. this season.

TEMA is coordinating Tennessee’s Hurricane Irma deployments through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), with organizational support from the Tennessee Association of Fire Chiefs’ Mutual Aid System and Tennessee Department of Health.

Chief Jim Perry of the Sullivan County EMS told News Channel 11 the emergency personnel from our area left this morning to get organized in Chattanooga. The group to Tallahassee, FL from Chattanooga around 2:45 p.m.

The teams will start their missions as early as Saturday morning.

