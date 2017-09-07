WJHL, Food City, Red Cross team up for blood drive, Sept. 8

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – WJHL, Food City and The American Red Cross are teaming up for a blood drive on Friday, September 8.

The blood drive will be from 3:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Food City supermarket located on State of Franklin Road in Johnson City.

That means you have the opportunity to roll up your sleeves and donate blood.This drive, in partnership with WJHL, Food City, and the American Red Cross, is an effort to support Hurricane relief.

Battle of the Badges Drive now underway

All this week, a Battle of the Badges has been taking place. If you can’t show up on Friday, then show up today.

You can give blood at the Johnson City Municipal Building located on East Main Street. The blood drive kicks off at Noon and lasts until 4:00 p.m.

When you donate, you will get a t-shirt and coupon for a free haircut. You will also get to vote for your favorite first responder team. The first responder team with the most votes at the end of the battle wins!

The 11th annual Battle Of The Badges Blood Drive began Tuesday and runs through the 12th.

Click here for a list of all the Battle of the Badges blood drives.

Also, click here to see more upcoming blood drives in Johnson City or the Tri-Cities region.