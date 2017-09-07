Washington Co., TN deputies to introduce new explosive recognition K9

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new officer with skills to the force.

Sheriff Ed Graybeal says its newest member, K-9 Nadee, is an explosive recognition dog.

That means she is the 5th K-9 officer in the department. The other K-9s are K-9 Mafia, K-9 Rudi, K-9 Stocky and K-9 Mali.

The sheriff is holding a news conference to introduce the k-9s to the public.

The event will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office located at 112 W. Jackson Boulevard in Jonesborough, TN.

News Channel 11 will live stream the event and post more details as soon as they become available.