VIDEO: Creation Kingdom Zoo surprises Amy and Sydney with python

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Creation Kingdom Zoo in Gate City, Virginia allows kids the chance to get up close with a variety of animals from around the world.

But Amy Lynn and Sydney Cameron are wary about getting close to the carpet python Dr. Marc Bradley shows off in this Mom’s Corner segment.

In addition, Dr. Bradley talks about upcoming events at the zoo including an annual “Boo at the Zoo” event where kids can trick-or-treat at the zoo.

Also, you can check out numerous exhibits.

