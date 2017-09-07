Two women face drug charges after found going through dumpster behind Bristol, Va. Best Buy

WASHINGTON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested two women on drug charges after they were found going through a dumpster behind a business on Lee Highway in Bristol, Va. Tuesday.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies saw a black Mitsubishi four-door car behind Best Buy on Lee Highway in Bristol, Va. while conducting a security check of the Highlands Shopping Center and found Amy Helen Cook, 43, of Bristol, Va. and Sarah Beth Black, 24, of Abingdon, Va. going through the dumpster behind the store.

A K-9 was brought to the scene and alerted to the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed methamphetamine, multiple baggies, scales, smoking devices and needles.

Cook was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where she was being held without bond.

Black was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

She was taken to the Southwest Regional Jail in Abingdon, Va., where she was behind held on $2,500 bond.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.