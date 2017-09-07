THP participates in Brake Safety Day

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol participated in Brake Safety Day on Thursday.

It is a motor vehicle inspection campaign that is observed on Sept. 7 all over the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Law enforcement agencies like THP amped up their inspections on large trucks and buses, focusing on how their brake systems are functioning.

Brake Safety Day is an attempt to not only enforce the law, but educate people about brake safety on large motor vehicles.

