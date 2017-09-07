Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Bill Gatton Center for Advanced Cardiac Rehabilitation

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
(Courtesy of Wellmont Health System)

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Starting next week, patients will have access to a state of the art facility right here in the Tri-Cities aimed at improving heart health.

The Bill Gatton Center for Advanced Cardiac Rehabilitation is located in the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute near Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Local businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton donated $1 million to the project.

According to a Wellmont news release, physicians will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on the first floor and the Gatton center will have its first appointments on Monday, Sept. 25.

The center is one of only 36 in the country.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s