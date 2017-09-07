Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Bill Gatton Center for Advanced Cardiac Rehabilitation

BRISTOL (WJHL) – Starting next week, patients will have access to a state of the art facility right here in the Tri-Cities aimed at improving heart health.

The Bill Gatton Center for Advanced Cardiac Rehabilitation is located in the Wellmont CVA Heart Institute near Bristol Regional Medical Center.

Local businessman and philanthropist Bill Gatton donated $1 million to the project.

According to a Wellmont news release, physicians will begin seeing patients on Tuesday, Sept. 12 on the first floor and the Gatton center will have its first appointments on Monday, Sept. 25.

The center is one of only 36 in the country.

