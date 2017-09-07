Pat Summit Foundation holding golf tournament at The Virginian Sept. 18th

There is another way that you can “Back Pat.”

On September 18th, the Virginian golf club in Bristol is holding the swing fore a cause golf tournament to benefit the Pat Summitt Foundation.

Also Joan Cronan UT women’s athletic director emeritus and Condredge Holloway former UT quarterback will be on hand for a meet and greet.

If you would like to play in the event and be a sponsor then please call (865) 524-1223 or by email at awaller@patsummitt.org

