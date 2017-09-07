Nimmo homers twice, Lagares goes deep and Mets beat Reds 7-2

By SCOTT ORGERA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Rookie Brandon Nimmo homered twice, Juan Lagares added a solo shot and the New York Mets beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-2 on Thursday night.

New York has won three of four and ended the Reds’ three-game winning streak to open a four-game series.

Hitting in the cleanup spot, Nimmo ripped an opposite-field drive off reliever Tim Adleman in the fifth inning that touched just above the orange line on the left-field wall for a home run.

Lagares followed with a liner that traveled a bit farther into the seats, giving the Mets a 5-2 lead on their 201st homer of the year – the second highest total in club history (218 in 2016). Nimmo added No. 202 in the sixth.

Matt Harvey (5-4) was ineffective early but regrouped for the win, allowing two runs and five hits in five innings.

Tyler Mahle (0-2) struggled in his third major league start, giving up three runs, six hits and four walks in four innings.