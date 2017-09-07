New Michael Jackson album coming this fall

New Michael Jackson compilation to be released September 29

CNN Published:

(CNN) – A new Michael Jackson album is set for release this fall. It’s called “Michael Jackson Scream” and it is a compilation that will coincide with the Halloween season.

Songs include, “Ghosts”, “Torture”, and “Thriller.”

“Scream” will also feature a new mash-up bonus track called, “Blood on the Dance Floor” and “Dangerous”.

In addition to downloads, streaming, and CDs, “Scream will be released on glow-in-the-dark vinyl.

Release parties are planned for cities around the world including Los Angeles, Tokyo and London.

“Scream” will be released September 29.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s