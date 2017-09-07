Kingsport firefighters host 9/11 memorial stair climb this weekend

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Monday marks 16 years since the terror attacks on the World Trade Center. This weekend a Kingsport tradition is honoring the lives of the first responders killed on September 11th. Each year first responders in Kingsport invite people to finish the 110 floor climb with them, representing the 110 floors first responders set out to climb to save the lives of those in the World Trade Center.

During the climb each year, those participating carry an ID badge of one of the fallen first responders and listen to the radio traffic from 9/11/01.

The event is happening this Saturday at the Holston Valley Medical Center parking garage. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the climb begins at 9 a.m.

Anyone can climb with a contribution of 30 dollars. The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb benefits the FDNY Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF) to support the families of our nation’s fallen firefighters. Organizers said last year the event in Kingsport raised more than $23,000.

This year, after the climb you’ll get lunch, and Sleepy Owl Brewery has created a special beer to honor one of the firefighters who responded on 9/11. One dollar from each beer will go to the National Firefighter Foundation.

Copyrght 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.