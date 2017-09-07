Judge Kurt Pomrenke asks for contempt charge to be dismissed

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A week before his criminal contempt trial, Judge Kurt Pomrenke is asking a federal judge to dismiss the charge. His defense team filed the motion Wednesday, according to federal court records.

The husband of former Bristol Virginia Utilities executive Stacey Pomrenke is accused of violating a judge’s order when he shared a court record with the Virginia Judicial Inquiry and Review Commission last year.

In his motion, Judge Pomrenke’s attorney argued the court record in question is confidential and not admissible as evidence since is deals with a judicial misconduct inquiry. He also argued the document doesn’t show the necessary intent for a criminal contempt charge.

Judge Pomrenke is set to appear in federal court Wednesday for a bench trial.

