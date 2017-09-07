Johnson City School Board to discuss future of IB program

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City School Board is expected to make a decision tonight about the future of Science Hill High School’s International Baccaulaureate Program.

It’s a highly intensive college readiness program the district’s new superintendent is recommending phasing out by the end of next school year.

Our Community Watchdog Investigation previously found despite Johnson City’s $350,000 investment over 12 years in the region’s only IB prgram, just 23 students earned IB diplomas over the last decade.

A committee recommended phasing out the program, so the district can instead expand Science Hill’s offering of AP courses.

The school board meets tonight at 6 p.m. We’ll reveal any decision tonight at 11 p.m. on News Channel 11.

