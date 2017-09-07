Johnson City school board to decide fate of IB program tonight

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Board of Education is expected to make a decision tonight about the future of Science Hill High School’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Barnett is recommending the district phase out the highly intensive college readiness program by the end of next school year (2018-2019) to make way for an expanded selection of AP courses at SHHS.

Our investigation previously found despite Johnson City’s $350,000 investment over 12 years in the region’s only IB program, just 23 students earned IB diplomas over the last decade.

As we reported last week, a committee recommended phasing out the program, so the district can expand AP course offerings.

The school board meets at 6 pm.

