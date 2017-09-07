GCSO offers training on SAVIN system to monitor status of offenders

(WJHL) – The Tennessee Sheriff’s Association and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office organized a training session for law enforcement, victim advocacy leaders and legal professionals to learn about a system designed to help victims of crime.

The Statewide Automated Victim Information Notification or “SAVIN” system can notify a victim when an offender in the county jail system changes status.

Registered victims would be automatically notified of any release, transfer, escape or death of a prisoner of interest to them.

Anyone can call 1-888-868-4631 and provide an offender’s name that they would like to be notified about. All 95 counties of Tennessee have joined the program.

