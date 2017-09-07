Forbes to speak at USA Basketball Coach Academy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 7, 2017) – ETSU men’s basketball head coach Steve Forbes has been invited to speak this weekend at the USA Basketball Coach Academy in Memphis.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be chosen by USA Basketball to speak at their Basketball Academy in Memphis this weekend,” said Forbes, who will be speaking on high/low offense this weekend. “USA Basketball does an incredible job of educating future coaches and promoting the game of basketball throughout the world.

“Don Showalter, the Director of Coach Development for USA Basketball, introduced me to the game of basketball in 1974 and that experience changed my life. I hope to have the same influence on future coaches who will be in attendance.”

USA Basketball Coach Academies provide education and training to youth basketball coaches at all levels through both on-court and off-court sessions. Academies are an integral part of the USA Basketball mission of promoting, growing and evaluating the game in the United States. Academy attendees will consist of youth coaches, including high school, middle and elementary school coaches, club/AAU coaches and recreational coaches.

Past speakers at the academy include head coaches such as Brad Stevens (Boston Celtics), Frank Martin (South Carolina), Tom Izzo (Michigan State), Jay Bilas (ESPN), Steve Prohm (Iowa State) and Tubby Smith (Memphis).