Elizabethton Twins take game one in the Appy league championship series

ELIZABETHTON — Great crowd on a cool night on the Watauga river and the Twins up 5-1 in the 5th, when J.J Robinson grounds this pitch just passed the 1st baseman in to right field Gorge Munoz will score to make it 6-1 Twins.

In the bottom of the 6th, bases loaded for Munoz and he will send this ball deep to right center and to the wall and two more runs will cross the plate to make it 8-1 Twins

Later in the inning now 9-1, Robinson back up and he line this pitch over the second basemans head Munoz will score from third to make 10-1

Twins win game one Thursday night 12-1 will travel to Pulaski to try and finish off the series.