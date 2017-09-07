Dobyns-Bennett beats David Crockett 3-0 on the volleyball court

By Published:

KINGSPORT — On the volleyball court Thursday night Dobyns-Bennet was hosting David Crockett at the Van Huss dome
and the Indians Carly Shell serving and it’s not returned by the Lady Pioneers.

Crockett would get things going when they find Kara Weems at the net and it falls in off the deflection and then the Lady Pioneers Sydeney fox with the assist to Morgan Barkley for the point, but it was just too much Lady Indians when Jessi McReynolds with the assist to Hannah Watson for the kill.

DB won 3-0

