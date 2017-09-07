Deputies search Nolichucky River after receiving new leads in missing person case

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is following new leads in a missing person case. More than a month ago, 53-year-old Lisa Maria Cloyd, of Telford, vanished. She was last heard from on July 20.

Her family told investigators her disappearance is “strange”.

On Thursday, Investigators said due to new leads they are searching the Nolichucky River. Investigators told News Channel 11 two different people came forward with information saying about a month before she was reported missing they overheard an argument between Lisa Cloyd and her husband.

See also: WCSO deputies searching for missing Telford woman

Curtis Cloyd, Lisa’s husband, ended his own life before deputies could question him.

“Kind of putting us on a halt, because he was our best source to see if he could tell us something about Lisa,” Sheriff Graybeal said. “I think Curtis knew where his wife is at, that’s about the best way I can put it at this time,” Washington County, TN sheriff Ed Graybeal told News Channel 11.

See also: Sheriff Graybeal: Missing woman case ‘hardest’; in nearly 4 decades; Investigators seek new leads

If you have any information that can help the sheriff’s office solve this case, no matter how small it may seem, please call investigators at 423-788-1414.

We’ll have more information on this story beginning on the News at 6:00 p.m.