Contract negotiations for Elizabethton Twins continue as planning begins for $1.5M field clubhouse renovations

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Renovations to the rescue, a little over a million dollars is expected to be spent to give the Elizabethton Twins home field a major make over starting with the club house.

City leaders are hopeful the renovation will keep the Twins in Elizabethton.

City Mayor Curt Alexander says final details are bing worked out between the Minnosota Twins and the city.

After a brief stint with Johnson City Parks and Recreation. Twins General Manager Mike Mains is back in Elizabethton and he’s ready for a change to the old Twins club house at Joe O’brien field.

“This is it right here, of course this is our managers office to the left and our training area,” Mains said.

The clubhouse building has stood strong for more than 40 years. Now thanks to a recent decision by the Elizabethton City Council, the Clubhouse will get a $1.5 million makeover.

“The facility itself is really outdated in many many ways especially the training room and strength room and conditioning areas we have got,” Mains said.

Main says now that the city has agreed to spend the money the planning for the new clubhouse has begun.

“Every week right now we are meeting with Minnosota and having a conference call with then as well as a local architect and city leaders are getting together to discuss overall plans.”

These upgrade requests are part of onging negotiation between the Minnosta Twins CEO and Elizabethton Mayor Curt Alexander. In an email the Mayor shared with us back in June, the Twins ceo outlined specific facility requirements that would keep the team in Elizabethton.

The biggest request was in fact a new home clubhouse estimated at 5,500 square feet with a number of upgrades and amenities like new locker rooms, a training room, showers and laundry room.

Mains says he’s hopeful these improvements will keep the Twins in Elizabethton for the foreseeable future. The Mayor says city leaders are expected to discuss the Twins future at the city council meeting Thursday.