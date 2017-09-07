Bucs fall to Hokies in “game of firsts”

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Sept. 7, 2017) – In many ways, the ETSU women’s soccer team’s match against Virginia Tech on Thursday night was a “game of firsts.”

It was the first time the Hokies had played the Bucs at Summers-Taylor Stadium.

Freshman Cathy Rees (Scarva, Northern Ireland) scored her first collegiate goal, which was the first goal the Bucs scored in their three all-time matches against Virginia Tech.

It was also the first goal the stingy Hokies defense – which came into play 6th in the nation in goals-against average — had allowed in 483 minutes of play.

But a late surge pushed the Hokies past the Bucs, 3-1, on a crisp, autumn-like night in Johnson City, Tenn.

Rees gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead when she powered in a rebound off a shot by Eleonora Goldoni (Ferrara, Italy) in the 38th minute. Not only was it Rees’ first career goal, it came on just her second career shot.

Virginia Tech leveled the score three minutes later on Bridget Patch’s strike from 25 yards out.

The score held at 1-1 until the Hokies scored twice in a seven-minute span in the 2nd half, on goals from Mikayla Mance in the 67th minute and Allyson Brown in the 75th.

Bucs’ starting goalkeeper Lea Ann Cutshall (Johnson City, Tenn.) left the game less than five minutes after kickoff. Freshman Kirsty McCaughtry (Saintfield, Northern Ireland), making her first collegiate appearance, played the rest of the way and posted six saves.

Up next for ETSU is a non-conference match at Eastern Kentucky on Tuesday, September 12th. Kickoff is scheduled for 5:00 pm.