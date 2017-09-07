Bristol NSCC building owner explains TBR audit

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – News Channel 11 is learning new details concerning an audit performed by the Tennessee Board of Regents on Northeast State Community College.

That audit followed a faculty and staff vote of ‘no confidence’ against former president Janice Gilliam.

The main thing on the audit that stood out concerned the Bristol campus.

It says the “benefits of the site do not justify the current cost of the agreement”.

News Channel 11 requested the lease agreement, which shows Allen Hurley as the owner of the building.

Hurley said he thinks because student enrollment is down right now, not enough students are attending the Bristol site to cover the cost of the rent, which is more than $17,000 a month.

“As we all know they’re struggling from a financial standpoint and so I think probably it’s scale, having enough students to cover 100 percent of the cost,” Hurley said.

Hurley said he paid one-million dollars to renovate the building and the rent at the time when the lease was signed was two-dollars less per square foot than the state would have charged.

The lease runs out in February. Hurley says the college could decide to get rid of the location or try to bring up enrollment at that campus.

