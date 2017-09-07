Blue Bell releases new flavor Pink Camo ‘n Cream

WATE Staff Published:
(Source: Blue Bell)

BRENHAM, Tex. (WATE) — Blue Bell Ice Cream unveiled a new flavor coming to a store near you.

Pink Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream contains strawberry ice cream, milk chocolate ice cream and cream cheese ice cream.

“Our Camo ’n Cream was inspired by the camouflage design you see on just about everything,” said Carl Breed, executive director of marketing for Blue Bell. “The flavor sold very well and we knew we were onto something. Pink camouflage is popular too, so we thought why not create an ice cream in this color pattern? We swapped the Pistachio Almond Ice Cream for Strawberry Ice Cream and Pink Camo ’n Cream was created.”

The flavor was inspired by the company’s Camo ‘n Cream Ice Cream. Both flavors are available in half-gallon and pint sizes.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s