Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant ‘dreamers’

By JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has begun dismantling Barack Obama’s program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, He declared he loves the “dreamers” who could face deportation but insisted it’s up to Congress, not him, to address their plight.

Trump didn’t specify what he wanted done, essentially sending a six-month time bomb to his fellow Republicans in Congress who have no consensus on how to defuse it.

On Twitter Tuesday night, he wrote: “Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”

