Trump orders end to program protecting immigrant ‘dreamers’

By Published:
Donald Trump
In this Sept. 5, 2017, photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Congressional leaders and administration officials on tax reform, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Since his first days in office, Trump has set out on a wholesale reversal of a long list of actions that President Barack Obama achieved through executive action _ a less enduring means than the hard-and-fast language of legislation. The latest Obama-era policy to fall is the program shielding from deportation hundreds of thousands of young people brought into the country illegally as children.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By JILL COLVIN, Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump has begun dismantling Barack Obama’s program protecting hundreds of thousands of young immigrants who were brought into the country illegally as children, He declared he loves the “dreamers” who could face deportation but insisted it’s up to Congress, not him, to address their plight.

Trump didn’t specify what he wanted done, essentially sending a six-month time bomb to his fellow Republicans in Congress who have no consensus on how to defuse it.

On Twitter Tuesday night, he wrote: “Congress now has 6 months to legalize DACA (something the Obama Administration was unable to do). If they can’t, I will revisit this issue!”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s