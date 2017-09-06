TONIGHT: WJHL, Red Cross phone bank to help Hurricane Harvey survivors – Call 423-232-8780 to give

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published: Updated:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) -Tonight, WJHL is in Texas’ corner. We are teaming up with the American Red Cross to help raise more funds for those impacted by the torrential floodwaters of Hurricane Harvey.

We are hosting our second telethon from our studios. Beginning at 5:00 p.m., we will have volunteers in our studios ready to take you calls to give.

Make sure to watch us tonight beginning at 5:00 p.m. or click here to donate.

Just call our studios tonight at 423-2323-8780 between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 pm.

See also: 

WJHL Live Stream 

