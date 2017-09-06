Tiger killed after running loose in Georgia neighborhood

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. (AP/WKRN) – Police have confirmed that a tiger that was running loose on a Georgia highway was shot and killed.

Henry County Police Department Capt. Joey Smith tells local news outlets that drivers reported seeing a tiger early Wednesday on the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Stockbridge – about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Atlanta. Crews blocked off four lanes as they looked for the big cat.

Police responded to a nearby neighborhood shortly after 6 a.m. when residents reported seeing the tiger there. Smith says the Department of Natural Resources and Animal Control were en route when the tiger began chasing a dog. He says police then shot and killed the tiger. The dog survived.

Smith says he estimates the tiger was full-grown.

It’s unknown where the tiger came from.

Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Henry County released the following statement to ABC-affiliate WSB on Wednesday morning:

“Noah’s Ark was contacted by Henry County Police with reports of a loose tiger on I-75. We responded immediately and were on the way to the scene with hopes of chemically immobilizing the tiger and bringing it to Noah’s Ark. Unfortunately, human life became at risk and the tiger was shot by the authorities. All of our tigers are accounted for. Thank you to the officers for trying their best to bring this animal to safety.”

Captain Joey Smith said in a press conference officers are not equipped with tranquilizers. Animal Control was called but had not arrived before officers shot the tiger.

Smith emphasized deadly force was needed as school buses were arriving in the area and their first priority is to protect the community.