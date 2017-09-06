Tennessee WR Jauan Jennings out indefinitely with injury

Published:
Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) runs past Vanderbilt defensive lineman Adam Butler in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee coach Butch Jones says that injured wide receiver Jauan Jennings is out “indefinitely.”

Jones didn’t specify the nature of Jennings’ injury, which kept the junior from playing in the second half of the 25th-ranked Volunteers’ 42-41 double-overtime victory over Georgia Tech on Monday. The coach also offered no timetable for when Jennings might be able to return.

Jennings finished the 2016 season with 40 receptions for 580 yards and seven touchdowns, including the go-ahead score in a victory over Florida and a Hail Mary reception to beat Georgia.

Jones also said that offensive tackle Drew Richmond would be available for Saturday’s game with Indiana State (0-1). Richmond was suspended for the Georgia Tech game due to a violation of team rules.

