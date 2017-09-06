Tennessee launches online voter registration

HARRIMAN, Tenn. (WATE) — State officials launched a new online voter registration system Wednesday with an official announcement made at Roane State Community College in Harriman.

The process is now easier and quicker for Tennesseans to register to vote. Chattin Atchley is a sophomore at Roane State Community College and this year is the first time she has registered to vote.

“It’s just a way to give back and contribute to your country and your state, however way that you can,” said Atchley.

Atchley chose to register online.

“It’s more convenient. It’s definitely the way the world is working now. Everything revolves around online. You can just stay at home and get what you need done,” said Atchley.

Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett said, “College students don’t mail anything anymore. They want to do everything online. So we’re going to meet people where they are and that’s online.”

It’s a paperless option that puts the state’s voter registration into the digital age.

“Whether using a laptop, a tablet or a smartphone, you can register from anywhere,” said Hargett.

The state hopes the new program will encourage turnout numbers at the polls.

Hargett adds, “Anything we can to do to get people to take that first step to register, that benefits everything.”

The state expects the new system will improve accuracy and efficiency for voters and election officials by ensuring there are fewer errors.

“It ensures applications are filled out correctly and completely, which saves voters time in the long run,” said Hargett.

The process only takes a few minutes. If you’ve never registered before or you have recently moved and you need to update your registration, the online system takes care of it.

Voters are required to register at least 30 days prior to an election to take part. You must also have a Tennessee driver’s license or photo ID to complete the process online.

Register to Vote Online here: https://ovr.govote.tn.gov/