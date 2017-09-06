Tenn. House opioid task force releases recommendations

By Chris Bundgaard Published:
Beth Harwell (Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Adding 25 Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents, limiting emergency room prescriptions, and a new public awareness campaign are among dozens of recommendations Wednesday from a Tennessee legislative task force on the state opioid crisis.

It comes after months of meetings and dozens of witnesses before the task force, which was created earlier this year by House Speaker Beth Harwell.

Harwell will now review the recommendations before putting the ideas into any legislation for the upcoming sessions.

In remarks before the recommendations were discussed, Harwell said, “They are not the end of the battle. We will continue to look at ways to combat the problem.”

The task force recommendations were broken down into the categories of treatment, prevention and policy.

Click here to read the full list of recommendations. 

