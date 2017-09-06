TBR releases audit report on Northeast State Community College

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – The Tennessee Board of Regents released the final audit conducted at Northeast State Community College.

The internal audit came after a faculty vote of ‘no confidence’ against former President Dr. Janice Gilliam earlier this year.

The TBR released the one page report after nearly seven months.

The audit found internal controls were inadequate and auditors made several recommendations for improvement.

Faculty and staff showed several concerns during the audit.

Among those concerns were: a lease agreement for a site in Bristol with a NSCC board member’s company.

Auditors found no conflict of interest form and wrote in the audit report “the benefits of the site do not justify the current cost of the agreement”.

Auditors also cited a lack of communication about expansion and overspending.

The auditors recommend Northeast State strengthens internal control by increasing accountability, review policies to ensure that conflicts of interest are avoided, and to continue efforts to renegotiate certain lease agreements to obtain more fiscally viable and sound arrangements.

Dr. Gilliam retired in June.

News Channel 11 spoke with TBR spokesperson Rick Locker. He said he thinks NSCC interim President James King will implement the TBR recommendations.

The faculty senate sent the following statement: “The Senate is concerned by the brevity of the report, but we would like to affirm our commitment to continue working in the best interest of our students, our school, and our community by addressing ongoing and any new concerns.”

