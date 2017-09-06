SCSO: 19-year-old dies in crash on Mill Creek Road

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed one person died and another person was injured following a crash on Mill Creek Road Tuesday night.

According to a SCSO news release, a 17-year-old male was traveling on Mill Creek Road around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the end of a bridge.

The passenger in the vehicle, Dakota Haney, 19, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Holston Valley Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the incident, but officials said speed was a factor in the crash.

