Science Hill’s Jaylan Adams named Week Three Player of the Week

JOHNSON CITY — Science Hill trailed Dobyns-Bennett 14-0 early on Friday night, but the Toppers never lost confidence with number 11 running the show. “Kind of looked like we was getting hectic, but we just settled down.”

A year after rushing for 6 touchdowns against the Indians, Adams lead the Indians on a 35-0 run, rushing for 3 touchdowns and throwing for another as the Toppers beat DB 35-14. but Adams quickly credited the men up front for the teams offensive outburst.

“I have to give credit to my line. they’ve been pushing over these past three weeks. for them to pick up those blocks and let me have time to get rid of those passes or find a hole to score a touchdown is really great.”

Adams athleticism made him a star last year, but now has the added role of leader as a senior and when the chips were down he was happy to see his team bond together when they needed it most.

“Just to see that we came as a team and we bonded together and showing that no matter if we’re down by 14, down by 10, either way we can still push and find a way to win 35-39.”

