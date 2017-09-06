NASCAR punishes Gibbs, Hendrick, Penske

By Published:

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – NASCAR handed out punishments to three top teams Wednesday for violations that included Denny Hamlin’s winning cars in his weekend sweep at Darlington and the No. 88 of Dale Earnhardt Jr.

NASCAR said Hamlin’s cars in both the Cup and Xfinity races violated rear suspension rules. Cup crew chief Mike Wheeler was suspended two races, fined $50,000 and Hamlin was stripped of five playoff points, though the Joe Gibbs Racing driver will still make NASCAR’s postseason.

Earnhardt crew chief Greg Ives was suspended one race and fined $20,000 for two loose lug nuts found after the Cup race. Hendrick Motorsports says Travis Mack will replace Ives.

In the Xfinity Series, Hamlin crew chief Eric Phillips was suspended two races and fined $25,000. Team Penske’s second-place car of Joey Logano also violated the suspension rule and his crew chief, Greg Erwin, was fined $25,000 and suspended two races.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s