Milligan Women’s Soccer Tops Emory & Henry, 6-0, Wednesday Night

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. – The Milligan College Women’s Soccer Team (2-1, 0-0 AAC) scored four goals in the opening half en route to a 6-0 victory over visiting Emory & Henry College (0-2, 0-0 ODAC) Wednesday night.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – Milligan 6, Emory & Henry 0

LOCATION – Milligan College, Tennessee – Tom Anglin Soccer Field

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (0-1, 0-0 ODAC); MIlligan (2-1, 0-0 AAC)

How It Happened

– Bekah Cundiff put the Buffaloes on the board just 4:17 into the contest on a goal assisted by Alyson McMillan.

– Milligan doubled the score in the 20thh minute as Sami Joy found Dharma Fawbush with a cross.

– Cundiff got her second goal of the game at the 21:57 mark while McMillan put her name in the scoring column 1:17 later, assisted by Amy Long, for a 4-0 halftime lead.

– Fawbush registered her second score of the match just past the hour mark while Megan Williams capped the scoring with under 20 minutes to play.

Emory & Henry Leaders

– Freshman forward Kelci Horner (Salem, Va.) had a pair of shots, including one on target.

– Sophomore midfielders Makayla Carter (Lewisburg, W.Va.) and Lexi DeMers (Palmyra, Va.) added a shot on goal each while freshman midfielder Taylor Vizconde (Chesapeake, Va.) put an attack on frame as well.

– Senior goalkeeper Kayla Wright (Franklin County, Va.) made eight saves for the Wasps.

Milligan Leaders

– Cundiff and Fawbush paced the Buffaloes with a pair of goals as Fawbush took a game-high five shots.

– McMillan tallied a goal and assist as well.

– Eva Bower earned the shutout, playing the entire 90 minutes between the pipes with four saves.

A Deeper Look

– MC managed a 23-6 advantage on shots and led 14-4 on shots on goal.

– The Buffaloes also led the Wasps, 8-1, on corner kicks but the E&H defense forced three offside infractions on the evening.

Up Next

– Emory & Henry will remain on the road Sunday when it faces William Peace University in a non-conference contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.